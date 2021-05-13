Abilene PD in need of new officers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is in need of more officers.

Similar to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, who says they didn’t have a single applicant for weeks, APD is asking anyone between the ages of 21 and 45 who is interested in becoming a police officer to apply.

APD Sergeant John Ramirez says Abilene’s soft-spot for police makes the city a great place to start a law enforcement career

“Serving in Abilene may be different and it may be different for each individual. Specifically, in Abilene ,you’re going to come and serve in a community that truly loves and supports its officers. So its a huge benefit if you’re looking for a career in law enforcement, Abilene may be the place for you,” Ramirez says.

The application process for the next cadet academy class will be open for a couple more weeks. For more information on the requirements and how to apply, click here.

