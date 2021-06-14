Abilene PD investigating homicide after woman found dead in apartment

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is investigating a reported homicide at an apartment complex in the southwest part of town.

APD says 58-year-old Judi Jones, of Abilene, was killed at the Camelot Apartments in the 5200 block of Alamo Drive by “apparent trauma.”

Police responded to the call Monday just before 8 a.m., where a family member had reportedly gone into the apartment and found Jones dead in the first floor apartment.

There was more than one person in the apartment when she was found, but police say no one else was injured and they are not currently releasing any further details about who was there or why they were also in the apartment.

