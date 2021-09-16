Abilene PD investigating Thursday night robbery at China Star

News

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a robbery at China Star.

Officers responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the China Star Chinese Buffet & Restaurant in the 3600 block of South First Street.

APD confirms a robbery took place, but did not provide further information.

A suspect was taken into custody, but there is currently no word on their identity or possible charges they may face.

This is a developing story. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.

