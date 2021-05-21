Abilene PD looking for duo in connection to ‘ongoing investigation’

Abilene police are looking for Ashley Alaniz (left) and Roger Scotty Wilson in relation to an ongoing investigation.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for help locating two people in relation to an ongoing investigation.

In a social media post made late Friday afternoon, APD says they are looking for Ashley Alaniz and Roger Scotty Wilson.

Police say anyone who has information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477 (TIPS).

Anyone who provides information will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward, APD says.

