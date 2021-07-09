Abilene PD looking for parents of kids seen in video near time of ‘suspicious incident’ involving girl getting into van

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) has released new video of three kids walking in the area where they say a potentially suspicious incident occurred Thursday night.

APD is asking for the parents of the three children seen in the attached video to call the non-emergency number at (325) 673-8331 for a follow up.

Earlier Friday, APD issued a news release stating a group of children reported seeing a young girl being taken into a blue van with a red stripe Thursday night around 7:30, seemingly against her will, in the 1100 block of Glendale Drive.

There have been no reports of missing children since the time of the incident, APD says.

Police say the children seen in the video are not the ones who called to report the incident.

The video released Friday evening shows three kids walking in the 3800 block of North 11th Street around the time of the reported incident.