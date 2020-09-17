Abilene PD makes arrest in 2016 murder of realtor Tom Niblo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge says an arrest has been made in the murder of Tom Niblo.
In a news conference called late Thursday afternoon, Chief Standridge says 48-year-old Luke Matthew Sweetser was arrested in the Metroplex.
With assistance from the North Texas Fugitive Task Force, Sweetser was arrested on a murder warrant and taken into custody in Dallas around 5:05 p.m. Thursday.
Sweetser is being held on a $750,000 bond.
In the news conference, Standridge thanked several other agencies for assisting in the arrest, including the FBI, who helped process electronic evidence in this case.
Niblo, a prominent realtor, was killed in December of 2016 in his south Abilene home. A lack of evidence previously prevented APD from making an arrest, but they maintained Sweetser as the lone person of interest.
Chief Standridge did not divulge too much information regarding what led to the arrest, saying he did not want to risk compromising the investigation.
The Abilene Police Department issued the following news release following the press conference:
On today’s date, Abilene Police Department Detectives with the assistance of the North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Luke Matthew Sweetser, date of birth 12-1-71, on a murder warrant. Sweetser was located in the City of Dallas and taken into custody at approximately 5:05 pm. His bond is set at $750,000.
The murder warrant stems from the ongoing death investigation of Thomas Niblo, who was murdered on December 12, 2016. Tom’s family has been notified of Sweetser’s arrest.
I am very thankful for many people and organizations that assisted the Abilene Police Department. The North Texas Fugitive Task Force is comprised of the US Marshals Service, Dallas Police Department, and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. They were instrumental in Sweetser’s successful arrest. The FBI also assisted over the course of several years, and I remain very thankful for their help in processing electronic evidence. I am also very thankful for the diligent APD detectives, officers, supervisors, crime analysis, property and evidence technicians, and forensic employees who remained committed to bringing this case forward for prosecution.
- Native American ancestral remains, artifacts returned to U.S. soil
- Ex-Pence adviser says Trump bungled virus; she’s for Biden
- Early PD arrest man accused of attempted kidnapping
- Mary & Larry Gill named Abilene Outstanding Citizens of the Year
- EPA approves Pine-Sol to kill coronavirus on surfaces