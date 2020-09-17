Abilene PD makes arrest in 2016 murder of realtor Tom Niblo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge says an arrest has been made in the murder of Tom Niblo.

In a news conference called late Thursday afternoon, Chief Standridge says 48-year-old Luke Matthew Sweetser was arrested in the Metroplex.

With assistance from the North Texas Fugitive Task Force, Sweetser was arrested on a murder warrant and taken into custody in Dallas around 5:05 p.m. Thursday.

Sweetser is being held on a $750,000 bond.

In the news conference, Standridge thanked several other agencies for assisting in the arrest, including the FBI, who helped process electronic evidence in this case.

Niblo, a prominent realtor, was killed in December of 2016 in his south Abilene home. A lack of evidence previously prevented APD from making an arrest, but they maintained Sweetser as the lone person of interest.

Chief Standridge did not divulge too much information regarding what led to the arrest, saying he did not want to risk compromising the investigation.

The Abilene Police Department issued the following news release following the press conference: