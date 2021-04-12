Abilene PD: Man drives stolen car into house

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police say a man was hospitalized with minor injuries after driving a stolen car into a house Monday evening.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Ambler around 7 p.m. Monday, where a car had run into a parked truck and a house.

The man was driving eastbound on Ambler Avenue and lost control of the vehicle before crossing oncoming traffic and hitting the home and a pickup parked nearby.

The home, which is vacant, and the pickup were both damaged.

Police at the scene say the car had been stolen shortly before the accident, and that investigation is ongoing.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the incident, but has not been confirmed, according to police.