Abilene PD: Man shot, killed by officers after he pointed gun at them

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 61-year-old man was shot and killed by Abilene police officers early Saturday morning after he was accused of pointing a handgun at them, according to police.

The man was identified as Robert Acosta-Reyes.

Officers first responded to a home in the 1300 block of Grape Street just after midnight Saturday on a welfare check. The woman who called police said a man was armed with a handgun and she feared he would harm her then himself.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the man, later identified as Acosta-Reyes, outside the home pacing around a vehicle. He was “agitated and behaving erratically,” according to police.

Officers then tried to negotiate with Acosta-Reyes who then pointed a handgun at himself multiple times before pointing it at the responding officers, police said.

Acosta-Reyes was then shot by officers, police said. He was taken to Hendrick Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the woman who was inside the home was not injured. No officers were hurt.

Two officers who were involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, police said.

The incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call police at (325) 673-8331.