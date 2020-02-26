Abilene PD offering cash rewards for info on most wanted fugitives

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Douglas Sims – Agg. Robbery

Agg. Robbery Jose Guadalupe Quintanar – Injury to Elderly

Injury to Elderly Michael Stroope – Burglary of Bldg.

Burglary of Bldg. Marcela Torres – Injury to a Child

Injury to a Child Carlos Enrique Hernandez – Agg. Assault

– Agg. Assault Michael Baggett – Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a Child

– Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a Child Glenn Glass (Featured Fugitive) – Failure to register as a sex offender



Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.