Abilene CrimeStoppers offering cash rewards for most wanted fugitives

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of six suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. 

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: 

  • Winona Naoma Rose Mautino – Robbery
  • Christopher Polk – Indecency with a child
  • Adam “Chongo” Salinas – Online solitication of a minor
  • Matteo Gamboa– Aggravated robbery
  • Jasmine “Flaca” Diaz – Robbery, possession of meth, unlawful carrying of weapon
  • Alex “Coyote” Peregrino (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Continuous smuggling of persons

Rewards for the first five fugitives in this list are $500, while the award for the featured fugitive is $1,000.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories