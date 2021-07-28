Abilene CrimeStoppers offering cash rewards for most wanted fugitives

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of six suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.
Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:
- Winona Naoma Rose Mautino – Robbery
- Christopher Polk – Indecency with a child
- Adam “Chongo” Salinas – Online solitication of a minor
- Matteo Gamboa– Aggravated robbery
- Jasmine “Flaca” Diaz – Robbery, possession of meth, unlawful carrying of weapon
- Alex “Coyote” Peregrino (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Continuous smuggling of persons
Rewards for the first five fugitives in this list are $500, while the award for the featured fugitive is $1,000.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.