Abilene PD remains ‘fully functional’ amid winter storm, water woes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is “fully functional” amid the winter storm and city’s water woes, according to chief Marcus Dudley.

Chief Dudley spoke at a news conference held by the City of Abilene on Tuesday.

Dudley says their priority is to maintain seven days of coverage 24 hours a day and they do that by taking care of their dispatchers and patrol officers.

He added that the police department is facing the same difficulties that the rest of the city and state are, and also doing welfare checks on the public.

“They are actually the ones out in their cars going and knocking on doors to make sure that if people need assistance and they haven’t been able to reach out to us, we are actually going to them,” Chief Dudley says.

The police department is also assisting in the city’s emergency operations center at city hall.