Abilene PD reminds people to lock doors after 5 guns stolen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five guns were stolen overnight in Abilene, according to a Tweet sent out by the Abilene Police Department (APD).

Those guns were stolen in vehicle burglaries Tuesday night, just a few weeks after APD launched a campaign that they’re calling the 9 p.m. Routine.

The campaign is to remind you to make sure your valuables are taken out — especially guns — and to lock your cars.

Also, before you go inside your home, make sure any gates are locked and when you do go inside, lock your front and back door. Police say this should be your 9 p.m. Routine.

“We all need a reminder to, especially if you have a handgun, some kind of weapon that’s in your vehicle, make sure and take it out of your car,” said Rick Tomlin, Public Information Coordinator for the Abilene Police Department.

If you do your 9 p.m. routine and still have a break in, there’s another layer of protection called leadsonline.com. This service allows you to take pictures of your valuables and upload them to your portal with the serial number. That way, if your things are stolen and recovered, police can return them to you.