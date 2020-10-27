Abilene PD reports 30 crashes, TxDPS reports 40

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is reporting 30 crashes, while the TxDPS is reporting 40; following the winter storm that impacted the Big Country Monday afternoon.

The Abilene Police Department reports 30 crashes between Monday and Tuesday.

According to Sergeant Frederick Biddle with the Texas Department of Public Safety, since midnight, they were called out to 40 crash/possible crashes.

Winter weather is expected to continue throughout the Big Country through Wednesday, bringing the possibility of more freezing rain and sleet to the region.

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking the public to take precautionary measures as they drive through these rough weather conditions.

Motorists can do their part by driving carefully and following these guidelines:

• Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as temperatures can be colder on elevated surfaces.

• Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway.Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and do not use cruise control, so that you can respond better if you encounter slippery roads.

• Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and never pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

• Be patient. Your trip time –including short commutes to work –could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking roads that may not have been plowed.

• Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.•Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.

