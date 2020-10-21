Abilene PD say no signs of foul play in body found outside church in Central Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police said there were no signs of foul play in the body that was found outside of a church in central Abilene Monday morning.
Parishioners noticed the body lying on the ground next to Abilene Hosanna Korean Church on the 6100 block of S 7th Street and called police.
First responders arrived and found Kyle Valentine, 31, deceased on the property.
According to the Abilene Police Department, the preliminary report shows no signs of foul play, and the toxicology results are still pending.
