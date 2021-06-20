Abilene PD searching for missing man

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is asking the community for help locating a missing man.

According to the APD, Christopher Sewell, 39, is ‘intellectually disabled’ and may be lost.

He was last seen at 9:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Highway 351 and I-20 wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He is 5’7”, and weighs 140 lbs. He is bald on top with black and gray hair around the sides as well as a black and gray beard.

Anyone with information on Christopher Sewell whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.