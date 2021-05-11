Abilene PD Sgt. says Police Week is time to reflect, recharge

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police week is a time to recharge and remember lives lost in the line of duty, an occasion marked by the somber news of the deputies killed in Concho Valley.

“Yeah, it’s tough, you know, looking at the last couple years and just seeing everything that’s happened. It’s really hard for us to be able to look and see what’s happening across the nation, but we have to stay focused on the job,” said Sgt. John Ramirez.

Ramirez says it’s important to stay focused on the City of Abilene

“Know that each and every day in everything that we do, we have to provide quality service and understand why we started this in the first place,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez says it’s easy for officers to get lost in their work, but police week changes that.

“It actually gives us an opportunity to just take a step back and see the appreciation all over again,” said Ramirez.

In years past, Ramirez says their halls were decorated with letters and gifts from the community, but even with changes brought about by COVID-19, they still feel supported by the community.