Abilene PD shuts down section of Winters Freeway after semi rolls over

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A section of the northbound lane of Winters Freeway has been shut down as crews respond to a semi truck that rolled over.

According to a social media post by Abilene Police Department, the major crash happened at 5:25 p.m. Thursday on the northbound lane of the Winters Freeway at South First Street.

Police say the northbound lane is closed as they tend to a semi truck that rolled over and several other vehicles that were involved.

APD is asking residents to avoid the area.

Advisory: Major crash on Winters Fwy. at South First. The north bound side has been shut down. Semi truck roll-over. Several other vehicles are also involved. Avoid the area. This occurred at 5:25 p.m. — Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) September 9, 2021

There is currently no word on potential injuries or the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.