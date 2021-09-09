Abilene PD shuts down section of Winters Freeway after semi rolls over

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A section of the northbound lane of Winters Freeway has been shut down as crews respond to a semi truck that rolled over.
According to a social media post by Abilene Police Department, the major crash happened at 5:25 p.m. Thursday on the northbound lane of the Winters Freeway at South First Street.
Police say the northbound lane is closed as they tend to a semi truck that rolled over and several other vehicles that were involved.
APD is asking residents to avoid the area.
There is currently no word on potential injuries or the cause of the crash.
