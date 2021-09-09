Abilene PD shuts down section of Winters Freeway after semi rolls over

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A section of the northbound lane of Winters Freeway has been shut down as crews respond to a semi truck that rolled over.

According to a social media post by Abilene Police Department, the major crash happened at 5:25 p.m. Thursday on the northbound lane of the Winters Freeway at South First Street.

Police say the northbound lane is closed as they tend to a semi truck that rolled over and several other vehicles that were involved.

APD is asking residents to avoid the area.

There is currently no word on potential injuries or the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

KRBC News

Trending stories