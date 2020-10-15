Abilene PD to name new chief at Friday news conference

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) will be announcing their new chief at a news conference on Friday morning at 10.

According to a news release issued by the City of Abilene Thursday evening, city leadership and the Police Chief Search Committee will be in attendance to welcome the new chief and his family to Abilene.

The news conference will be streamed live right here on BigCountryHomepage.com.

Current police chief Stan Standridge announced in February that he would be leaving his post to pursue a romantic relationship with the police chaplain.

The City of Abilene narrowed its search to three candidates at the beginning of October.

Each candidate visited the Key City and met with several members of the community and the media.

Some Abilene citizens were so sad to see Standridge go that they gathered outside City Hall at the last city council meeting of September to try to get him to stay.

You can see the news conference tomorrow right here on BigCountryHomepage.com.