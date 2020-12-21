Abilene PD to receive COVID-19 vaccine later next year

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department will not be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine anytime soon.

According to Rick Tomlin, APD’s Public Information Coordinator, the Abilene/Taylor County Public Health District confirmed that the police department will not receive the vaccine until next year.

“The time frame we were given was some time before spring 2021 possibly as late as early summer.” said Rick Tomlin.

Friday morning, the first of thousands of workers received their first of a two-part vaccination designed to create immunity against COVID-19.

The vaccinations arrived in Abilene via a temperature-controlled package Thursday afternoon and have been stored at a freezer designed to keep them at -70 degrees ever since.

