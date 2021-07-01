Abilene PD to set up patrols, hotline to deal with fireworks calls

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) says they are preparing for a heavy call load during the Fourth of July weekend.

The department will designate patrol officers to help respond to calls of fireworks, as the holiday typically brings a large number of calls about people setting off fireworks inside the city limits.

APD says in a new effort to curb 911 calls, they will have a fireworks line set up at (325) 676-6598. Those who call the line to report fireworks being set off will need to leave an address in order for patrol officers to respond.

The line will be operations from Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5.

Officers may issue tickets and confiscate fireworks, according to APD.

APD says if you are in immediate danger, you are still urged to call 911.