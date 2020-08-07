Abilene PD warning citizens of phone scam

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The Abilene Police Department would like to warn citizens of a possible phone scam taking place.

The caller identifies themselves as an Abilene Police Officer and advises the recipient that they have outstanding warrants.

The caller then tells them that they must collect this money and either mail or drop it off a designated area.

The Abilene Police Department DOES NOT solicit or take payment for any perceived or outstanding warrants.

If any citizen receives a phone call or message from an Abilene Police Officer directing them to make a payment for an alleged warrant, please gather any information and call the Abilene Police Department’s non-emergency number at 325-673-8331 to report the activity.