Abilene PD warns citizens, ‘overpasses and bridges are now iced over’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is warning citizens about iced over bridges and overpasses.

In a social media post, the Abilene PD is advising citizens to avoid bridges and overpasses are they are now “iced over & extremely treacherous.”

“Avoid them if possible,” said the APD. “Roadways will worsen through the evening.”

TxDOT crews started pre-treating roadways in the Abilene District Sunday morning in preparation for winter weather that is impacting the area this Monday night.

Motorists can also do their part by driving carefully and following these guidelines:

• Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as temperatures can be colder on elevated surfaces.

• Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway.Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and do not use cruise control, so that you can respond better if you encounter slippery roads.

• Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and never pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

• Be patient. Your trip time –including short commutes to work –could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking roads that may not have been plowed.

• Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.•Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.