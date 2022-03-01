ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday night after a bicycle collided with a train in Abilene.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) says emergency crews responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at South First and Santos Streets, where a bicycle and train crashed into each other.

According to police, the person on the bicycle was hospitalized with injuries to their lower extremities.

There is currently no word on the person’s identity or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.