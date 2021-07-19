Abilene PD’s new surveillance unit making strides

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When the Abilene Police Department’s (APD) new Police Chief Marcus Dudley came to Abilene, he vowed to make improvements to the department.

One of the improvements is the formation of a new unit: the Surveillance Apprehension & Tactics Team (SATT).

“We go after violent offenders,” said Sergeant Michael Baird.

Baird says their goal is to add an extra layer of protection to the city and to apprehend subjects who are deemed violent with a warrant out for their arrest.

“If CID has a person they are looking for and they can’t find, then they will call us and we’ll go find that person,” said Baird.

So far, the SATT team has played a critical role in arresting suspects from the Priscilla Limon homicide.

They have also apprehended several subjects in recent robberies.

“What we try to do is to disrupt and prevent any type of criminal activity in the city limits of Abilene,” said Baird.

You might not see these offers out and about.

“Rest assured that we’re out there, looking for these violent people,” said Baird. “And hopefully the result of that, the citizens are able to have a safer environment to raise their kids.”

One Abilene resident is pleased with the new unit, saying it makes him feel safer with his grandkids.

“It makes me very happy,” said Michael Mark, Abilene grandpa. “I’m a firm believer in police presence,” said Mark. “I’m very happy about that, I have a 14-year-old granddaughter and a 6-year-old granddaughter, anything we can do to make their lives easier and safer, I’m in favor of,” said Mark.

The unit is made up of six officers and one sergeant, who moved over from the street crimes unit.