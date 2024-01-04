ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Of all the joys life has to offer, days in the sun with a beloved pet are always days well spent. But as that sun begins to set, goodbye can often be too difficult a word to say. That time is rapidly approaching for Allison Selph from Albany as she prepares to bid farewell to her 15-year-old German Shepard, Dean.

“Sometimes you can tell by his stance that his hips are hurting, and it just breaks my heart,” Selph said.

Photo by Samantha Bailey Photography Photo by Samantha Bailey Photography

Dean first made his way to Selph in 2014 as a sort of service animal to help her navigate public situations when she was diagnosed with autism and PTSD, but the bond between them has become more like family than work.

“He is loved just the same as I love my kids. He’s just, I don’t know. I don’t know how to explain it,” lamented Selph.

Where they used to go on hikes and run for miles, Selph said Dean’s years have caught up with him, and he’s no longer able to get up on his own or in and out of the car without pain. Which is why she made the decision to celebrate his final days rather than lament them.

Photo by Samantha Bailey Photography

“I could put him on meds and that won’t take all the pain away; it’ll just dull it and it’s just not fair for him,” Selph explained.

On Saturday, she will say a final goodbye to her best friend. Selph told KTAB/KRBC Dean will pass with friends and family nearby to ensure a peaceful and comfortable final moment. But before he crosses that rainbow bridge, she is taking some time to make a few more good memories.

Making his final days full and hoping that will shine back some of the love he has so freely given, Selph took Dean to PetSmart Wednesday to pick out a toy, then it was on to play at the park. This faithful dog mom has even planned a steak dinner courtesy of Circle C Bar & Grill with a puppuccino dessert from Starbucks.

To capture those precious memories, Abilene Photographer Samantha Bailey is following along.

“That’s people’s best friends, and some people have had them for 12 or 15 years, and knowing you’re about to say goodbye to something that you love that’s like a family member, it is really sad,” Bailey told KTAB/KRBC about her heart for this particular brand of photography.

Above: Samantha Bailey taking photos of Allison and Dean

Bailey began doing “End of life” pet sessions when her childhood friend had to say goodbye to her dachshund Sarah. She said she found the process of taking the photos often makes for a healthy way to process the grief of the most difficult time for a pet and their owner, “You can tell that they have a good bond, and you can tell when an owner loves their pet.”

It’s a service she provides completely free, saying an intimate moment like that should be available to anyone who may be having trouble letting go.

“I just thought that, even if your dog is just old or showing grey hairs or having a hard time getting around, you should still take those pictures, because you never know what tomorrow brings,” shared Bailey. “I want everyone to have the chance to try to get a few pictures so I want to try to keep it free.”

With the keepsake photos taken by Bailey, Selph said her furry friend’s final days have been made into a time she will remember forever, of course in mourning, but also in joy.

“It’s pretty awesome. I hadn’t even thought about end-of-life photo sessions, but I absolutely love the thought of that… The good memories, the happy memories.” Selph added.

Bailey offers sessions for free end-of-life pet photography to anyone in Abilene, but she is also available to travel within the Big Country, however there will be a travel fee involved.