Abilene pharmacist recommends getting flu shots early this year

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) — A pharmacist in Abilene says flu shots are already in high demand.

“One thing that we just found out is there have already been some positive case in Abilene, so we have flu in Abilene, believe it or not,” James Heuerman, pharmacist at James McCoy drug store, says.

Heuerman says Abilenians are preparing for this year’s flu season earlier than usual.

“Oh yeah, we’ve been bombarded with phone calls with people wanting to come in and get it early,” he said. “This year has probably been the most interest we’ve had in the shot any year I’ve worked here.”

He said Abilene is known for its flu cases in winter.

“Usually it peaks even in February,” he said.

So to get a head start, he recommends getting them now, instead of waiting until they’re in high demand.

“We were told of some shortages, we haven’t experienced as many as we thought we would, but I would still be careful, there could be a shortage at the end of the season,” he said.

Dr. Nathen Speer with the Abilene Children Medical Association said to treat influenza like an invading military.

“If another enemy comes and invades at the same time, the military is already at a disadvantage,” he said.

Making an invasion of COVID-19 more possible.

“In the same instance, we see kids that get ill with one thing are prone to even more disease because their immune system is already compromised,” he said.

While you still have time, Jason said get the flu shot for you and your kids, so you have one less thing to worry about.

“If you’ve gotten your flu shot, that’s one less thing you’ll have to worry about. Hopefully it will lessen the severity of the flu virus,” he said. “It will allow you to be a little more confident in knowing, ‘Do I have flu, do I have COVID,'” Heuerman says.

He says the shot takes about two weeks before it becomes effective.