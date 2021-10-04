Abilene pharmacy says flu vaccinations down 20%

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The onset of fall normally means leaves changing colors and pumpkins placed on people’s porches, but it also means flu season is right around the corner.

But with many people concerned about COVID-19 and its vaccines, some are speculating the flu may be gone.

“That is not true, we have already seen B cases of flu,” said Matthew Pennington, pharmacist at James McCoy Drug Store.

Pennington says the flu very much still exists.

“It’s been very busy, I think everyone in health care has had a very busy year with COVID,” said Pennington.

Pennington says just because the message has been about getting your COVID shot doesn’t mean it also hasn’t been about getting protection from the flu.

“We’re going to see more and more flu,” said Dr. Nathan Boles, a Hendrick Health Clinic physician.

Boles says the symptoms between COVID-19 and the flu are so similar it is hard to tell them apart without proper testing.

Pennington says their vaccine clinic has seen a 20% decrease in patients getting their flu vaccine.

“I’m getting it today,” said Marlinda Hood, Abilene resident.

Hood, who used to work in health care, says she gets her flu vaccine every year in October.

“It’s important to do what you can to prevent things that are at least somewhat preventable,” said Hood.

Pennington says the weather cooling down typically reminds people to get their shot.

“That way we don’t have a big COVID/flu combination this fall,” said Pennington.