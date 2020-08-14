Abilene Philharmonic announces changes to upcoming schedule

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The Abilene Philharmonic Board and Staff have been working hard to prepare a safe and enjoyable concert season amid the backdrop of a global pandemic. As we continue to navigate the current health crisis, our top priority will always be the health and safety of our audience, musicians, and staff. After careful consideration, the Abilene Philharmonic Board has made the difficult decision to cancel Masterworks I: A New World on September 26, and Masterworks II: Triple Concerto on October 24. Additionally, Pops III: Kristen Hertzenberg and her All-Star Band, which had been rescheduled for September 5th at the Paramount Theater, is now being postponed to May 29, 2021, and a matinee performance will be added on May 30, 2021.

At this time, patrons holding tickets to canceled concerts will automatically have the value of their tickets held on their account. Ticket holders will have the option to receive a flexible ticket credit for future performances, donate the value of your tickets back to the Philharmonic, or request a refund.

While we are sad about these postponements and cancellations, we have been actively identifying possible alternatives to keep the music playing. We are excited to announce the Interlude Outdoor Concert Series in partnership with the Abilene Zoo. The first performance, entitled Pops in the Park, is scheduled for Saturday, September 5th at 7:30pm and will feature Broadway and Cabaret Star Kristi Tingle backed by a small band that includes Maestro Itkin on piano. The second performance, entitled Classics Under the Stars will be on October 3rd at 7:00pm and will feature a string quartet comprised of the principal string players of your Philharmonic.

Tickets will be $10 Per Person; $5 for Zoo Members; FREE for Season Subscribers

“The current health crisis is something we have never experienced before, and we are very excited to partner with the Abilene Zoo to help keep the music alive in our community. This unique event will allow our audience to enjoy wonderful music in a relaxed, safe atmosphere. This will be the first time I have ever played in a zoo, and I believe it will be the first time for many of our musicians.” – David Itkin, Music Director

Social distancing will be implemented, and masks will be required while entering, exiting, and navigating the zoo. Beer, wine, and specialty drinks provided by Cypress Street Station will be available for purchase. The Philharmonic Store will be open during both concerts for the opportunity to purchase music inspired items and Philharmonic branded souvenirs.

During these turbulent times, the Abilene community has shown tremendous support, love, and patience for its Philharmonic. The Abilene Philharmonic is celebrating 70 years of entertaining, educating, and inspiring the community and it is all thanks to your continued support. We will get through this and have an even greater appreciation for the music we love so much.

