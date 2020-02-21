Abilene Philharmonic announces winners of Jerry Herman Masterclass

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The Abilene Philharmonic is proud to announce the winner of the Jerry Herman Masterclass, Serayah Peters and Nathan Lowe, will be performing on Saturday, Feb. 22 with the Abilene Philharmonic at the Jerry Herman: The Broadway Legacy Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center.

The Abilene Philharmonic held their first Jerry Herman Masterclass on Friday, Feb. 21 at Williams Performing Arts Center at Abilene Christian University.

The purpose of the masterclass was to educate singers and the audience about the Tony award-winning composer and his iconic music.

Those who participated in the masterclass were required to be studying musical theatre and had to perform a song by American composer/lyricist Jerry Herman.

Students who participated are listed below:

Bryson Rule, HSU, Junior

Aaron Dominguez, HSU, Senior

Nathan Lowe, HSU, Senior

Griffin Jones, ACU, Junior

Easton Orr, ACU, Junior

Serayah Peters, HSU (graduated Dec. ’19)

Shelby Walker, HSU, Senior

Janet Moreno, HSU, Junior

For more information on our education programs and future masterclasses, please visit AbilenePhilharmonic.org.