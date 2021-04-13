Abilene Philharmonic closes out Reimagined Concert Series with Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, renowned violinist

Abilene, Texas (Press Release) – The Abilene Philharmonic (APO) is preparing for its final concert at First Baptist this season, presenting CPE Bach’s Sinfonia V in B minor and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Joining the orchestra will be renowned violinist Angelo Xiang Yu, a recipient of the 2019 Avery Fisher Grant Award and the 2019 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award.

Angelo has already become an established and respected soloist at a very young age. In addition to his 2019 awards, he was recently named as a member of the prestigious

Shanghai String Quartet. Abilene Philharmonic Music Director and Conductor David Itkin had planned to bring Angelo in for the 2020-2021 concert season, but the pandemic significantly altered the terms of the performance. Originally, Angelo was going to perform the Sibelius Violin Concerto in September of 2020.

“When we put together the current Reimagined Season with smaller orchestra, the Sibelius was impossible,” said David. “So, I threw a hail Mary to see if by any chance he played the Four Seasons, which many soloists do not. Turned out that it’s a favorite of his, as it is of mine.”

David, who can usually be seen conducting the orchestra with a baton in hand, will be playing the harpsichord for the performance of Four Seasons. In his own words, “It’s a unique sort of collaboration since I won’t be conducting (per se) but leading from the harpsichord.”

It’s unusual for engagement changes to work out so cleanly in the classical music world. Often when performers need to reschedule, it can be several seasons before the orchestra and performer can find a date that works for both parties. In this case, not only did Angelo find a date that worked with the Philharmonic’s schedule, he also agreed to come in a day early to teach a masterclass.

“As we close out our Reimagined Season, we are so grateful for the unwavering support from so many individuals and sponsors who afforded us the opportunity to continue performing even during a pandemic,” said Kevin Smith, executive director. “This is just another example of Abilene’s commitment to arts and culture within our community.”

The Abilene Philharmonic will be presenting Four Seasons on Saturday, April 17th at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. In-person tickets are still available, but masks and social distancing will be enforced. There will also be livestream tickets for the evening performance available for purchase. To reserve your spot, call the APO Box Office at 325-677-6710.

For more information, view abilenephilharmonic.org or call our box office at 325.677.6710.