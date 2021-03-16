Abilene Philharmonic hosting final round of the Nelda Hodges Young Artist Competition

Six students will be competing to be named the winner of the 2021 Nelda Hodges Young Artist Competition

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – The Abilene Philharmonic (APO) is preparing for the final round of its now-annual Nelda Hodges Young Artist Competition. Six finalists were chosen from the pool of contestants, a number much higher than usual, which is a testament to the quality of musicians in this year’s field.

The APO sought to broaden the geographical reach of the competition this year and as a result will be hosting finalists from San Angelo, Lubbock, Lucas, and Amarillo, as well as Abilene. In addition to having a wide range of cities represented in the final round, a wide range of ages will also feature, with some contestants as old as 18 and some as young as 13.

This year’s finalists are (name, age, instrument, city):

Daniel Bae, 18, violin, Lubbock

Owen Bailey, 16, oboe, Abilene

Kyle Boschen, 18, euphonium, Amarillo

Christopher Dechant, 16, clarinet, Lucas

Sarah Ellyce Chen, 13, piano, Lubbock

Abigail Ketchum, 17, violin, San Angelo

“It really opens your eyes to how talented the youth in West Texas is,” said Operations Manager Richard Riedl. “A lot of these kids come from smaller towns where there aren’t as many opportunities to showcase their talents, and to have them turn out like this is special to see. We can’t wait to hear them in-person!”

The Nelda Hodges Young Artist Competition (NHYAC) was established through an endowment in 2008 by Eddie Hodges to honor his wife. He hoped establishing this competition would inspire and reward young peoples’ passion for music, and this year’s turnout honors that vision.

One of the most unique components of the competition has been the tradition of the prize-winners getting to perform as soloists with the Abilene Philharmonic. Former 1st place winner Halle Puckett (now a masters piano student at the Peabody Conservatory) performed with the Philharmonic for the second time in January of 2020. Faith Fang, a more recent prize-winner, will be performing with the orchestra in Spring of 2022.

Of course, possibly the most exciting part of the competition is the prize money, which makes up one of the largest prize purses in the state for this type of competition. 1st Place receives $1,500, 2nd Place receives $1,000, and 3rd Place receives $750. These funds can be used by the winners in ways that allow them to further their music education, including things like instrument repairs, supplies, private lessons, and music camps.

The competition will be held on Saturday, March 20th at 2 pm in Woodward-Dellis Recital Hall on HSU’s campus. The competition is open for public viewing, but there is limited seating available. There will also be a live stream. To reserve a seat in person, visit www.abilenephilharmonic.org or call the APO Box Office at 325-677-6710.

The Abilene Philharmonic unleashes the power of music to entertain, educate, and inspire through live symphonic music and community engagement.

For more information, visit abilenephilharmonic.org or call the box office at 325.677.6710.