ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A longtime violinist with the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra (APO) is being honored after 47 years.

The APO is celebrating $2 million raised towards their $1.5 million goal for their directors endowment. As a part of their second wave of fundraising they’re opening the naming rights to the various symphony positions.

One of the first to receive that honor is Joyce McGlaun, who played violin in the APO for 47 years. McGlaun has since retired, but a family of one of her former students paid to have the position named after her.

“A very precious family to me whose children I taught endowed this chair, and so the second violin chair will be known as the Joyce McGlaun chair. I’m beyond grateful,” McGlaun says.

She first played with the APO when she was just 15. She says the organization was mainly volunteer only at the time, which allowed her to join at such a young age.

“I made all-state orchestra my junior year in high school and my senior year in high school and that pretty much qualified me to play in the local symphony,” says McGlaun.

She took a brief intermission from the APO after graduation, living in California and playing in the Sacramento Philharmonic, after which she returned and has been with the APO ever since.

“One of my first memories is going to the children’s concert series and hearing the orchestra and thinking, ‘That’s what I really want to do when I grow up,'” says McGlaun.

Retirement was no choice of her own, but a matter of circumstance. McGlaun says the years of rehearsal and performance have taken their toll to the point her shoulder is wearing out. Even so, she says she will not give up educating and playing when she gets the chance.

“It’s the way you’re able to express yourself and collaborate with other people. It takes your breath away. You literally are afraid to breathe at the end of the piece,” says McGlaun.

The APO will hold a presentation of “The Planets” on March 5. More information on upcoming shows as well as how to endow a position for your loved one or corporation can be found on the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra website.