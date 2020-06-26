Abilene Philharmonic’s Nelda Hodges Young Artist Competition final round happening Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Philharmonic’s Nelda Hodges Young Artist Competition final round will take place with a virtual concert Saturday at 2 p.m.

The competition, established in 2008 to help support outstanding young musicians in the Abilene area, is open to woodwind, brass, percussion, string, and piano students between the ages of 12-18 in various Texas school regions who are yet to graduate.

This year’s finalists include pianist Sarah Chen, who just finished 7th grade in Lubbock, Cole Patterson, a soon-to-be senior saxophonist at Abilene High School, percussionist Ricardo Hinojosa, who just completed his junior year at Cooper High School, and 17-year-old cellist Jared Ripple, of Abilene.

The finalists will be performing at Hardin-Simmons University, but you can watch the concert live on Facebook.

Congratulations and best of luck to each finalist!