Abilene physical therapist suggests stretching before DIY projects to prevent injury

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some doctors and physical therapists say they’re often flooded with people who sustain injuries while tackling home renovations and DIY projects.

Common injuries include sprained ankles, pulled muscles and tennis elbow. Most often, these occur in people who don’t get regular exercise but take on strenuous activities and projects, otherwise known as “Weekend Warriors.”

But these injuries can be easily avoided with some preventative physical therapy and stretching.

“Say I’m going to be swinging a baseball bat,” says physical therapist Joe McCormick of Hardin-Simmons University.

McCormick says you should prepare for DIY projects like you do for sports.

“So, what I want to do is maybe do 10 to 20 reps of that same movement before I actually perform it at maximum, and recognize your limitation, you don’t want to just jump straight into an activity you haven’t done in years,” McCormick says.

Proper warmups can be as simple as lunges, windmills or even knee hugs.

“Let’s educate and learn how we can reduce that injury risk, and it really is just that dynamic warmup. We need to prep those tissues so that we can get into that,” says McCormick.