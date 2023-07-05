ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A neighborhood in southeast Wylie currently has two streets named ‘Tin Cup.’ While initial plans had them connecting, construction proved too difficult, and they now sit about a six-minute’s drive away. Due to this potentially confusing fact, the Abilene-Taylor County 911 District requested that the southernmost street be renamed to fall in line with the adjoining Phoenix Drive.

Illustration of location in question

“What we try to avoid in the county and in the city is confusion in case of emergency,” said Blake Tulloch, an addresser with the 911 district.

Their concern is that an emergency call could accidentally show up at the wrong Tin Cup and have to re-route, wasting precious time. An issue one resident KTAB/KRBC spoke with said already happens with her delivery orders.

“My Amazon driver and I are on a first-name basis because they have to call me every time they come to deliver,” said one Tin Cup South resident who wishes to remain anonymous.

While residents understand the issue posed, the majority shared that they are not convinced the issue is pressing enough to go through the trouble of completely changing their addresses.

“He (Tulloch) mentioned a potential confusion with 9-1-1. I would like to know that. I would hope that our first responders are using a GPS system,” said John Pugsley, a homeowner on Tin Cup South.

Pugsley said he and a vocal majority of residents do not want to go through changing their address on every legal and personal form just to thwart the possibility of confusion. A process he said would be time-consuming and costly. At least a $100 charge to change address with the post office, as well as various other costs associated with home identification requirements.

“We are gonna incur financial costs related to this. We’re gonna have to make a lot of unnecessary notifications to everybody that we deal with. Family, friends, the DMV the post office… For example, when we first moved in, it took four months for us to get a cluster box mailbox assigned by the post office and I’m afraid we’re gonna start this whole thing over again,” Pugsley shared.

After hearing the opposition from at least four of five residents polled, as well as the developer of the neighborhood who did not voice support for the street change, The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to deny the street name change, stopping the request from advancing to the city council.

It is unknown if the 911 district will appeal the decision.