Abilene Planning & Zoning Commission member retires to become full time Minister

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Life comes with many twists and turns, and for one Abilene man retirement is another opportunity to help people.

“My life has always been driven by service, the need to help,” said Freddie Famble.



“Because of the inclement weather, this will be our first time having a Sunday morning service online,” said Famble.



After serving as a member of the Abilene Planning and Zoning Commission for over a decade, Freddie Famble is retiring.

When Famble heard the Church of Christ in Trent was having some difficulty finding a new minister, he says that was an opportunity for him to step up and help a community in need.

“I don’t care if it’s 5 members or 5,000, no church should be without a man of God, to be able to speak about God. That should not be the reason that you’ve got to close your doors, or you can’t continue to be a church. Not on my watch,” said Famble.



During his time on the P&Z Commission, Famble worked on numerous projects to help bring outside partners into Abilene to help the city grow.

“We have to embrace change, and we have to embrace growth, and do the things commercially that will foster that kind of growth, and I think Abilene’s making strides,” said Famble.



Famble has dedicated his life to helping others, and even though he will not be with the P&Z Commission anymore, he’s looking forward to seeing what this new chapter of his life has to offer.

“To be able to serve a community of believers, especially in a town like Trent and to make a difference, that’s all I want. I just want to serve, I want to help however I can, and at the end of the day I want to be able to say, lord I made a difference,” said Famble.