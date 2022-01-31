ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With temperatures expected to dip well below freezing later this week, Abilene plumber Mike Kane with Black Plumbing has some helpful advice to prevent burst pipes and overall headaches.

Kane says the key to preventing your pipes from freezing is insulation. He recommends securing outdoor faucets with covers to block cold from getting in and covering any and all other exposed pipes.

“If you have exposed pipes, insulating those would be great to prepare,” said Kane.

The plumber also recommends leaving faucets on a drip just before temperatures fall, as the moving water helps keep a small flow through your pipes.

In the event that your pipes do burst during this upcoming freeze, Kane recommends shutting your water off immediately to prevent further damages.

“Go to the meter, turn off the meter. If it’s hot water, turn the water off at your water heater. Stop the flow before it creates more damage,” said Kane.