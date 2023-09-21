ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was arrested and accused of exposing himself to children in North Abilene Thursday afternoon, as well as fighting with an officer.

Police were called to the Allsup’s Convenience Store at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and North 10th Street on reports of indecent exposure.

KTAB/KRBC arrived to police presence just before 1:00 p.m. at the convenience store, finding the accused man fighting with a traffic officer. He then ran from the store and into a vacant building behind the Abilene Public Library – Mockingbird Branch.

Abilene Police arrested the suspect and he took him to the Taylor County Jail. His identity and mugshot have not yet been released. BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article with new information as it is made available.