ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to police, Esperanza Violeta Mirimontez was last seen earlier on Monday in the 2200 block of Westmoreland. Police said she was wearing a black shirt.

Any information on her whereabouts can be reported to police at 325-673-8331.