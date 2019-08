ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl.

According to a post on the APD Facebook page, 14-year-old Kiana Glisper was last seen in the area of Rolling Green Drive wearing black glasses, sandals, and a Victoria’s Secret backpack.

Police say she left home voluntarily on Thursday and has not returned.

Anyone with information on Kiana’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at (325) 673-8331.