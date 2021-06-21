Abilene police asking for help finding missing woman

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

APD says 32-year-old Carmen Pyron has an “intellectual disability” and was last seen in south Abilene Monday night around 7.

She stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs approximately 220 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie.

Pyron is believed to be in the pictured 2014 Ford Transit van with disabled license plate 4KTXZ and a sticker that reads “How is my driving? 1-800-299-5161.”

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call APD at (325) 673-8331.