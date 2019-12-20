Abilene police asking for help identifying porch pirate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for a grinch who stole Christmas right off of someone’s front porch in south Abilene.
APD posted a video to social media that shows a man walking up to the porch of a home in the Elmwood neighborhood and steal packages right off the family’s doorstep.
Police say the suspect may be driving a small, white 4-door sedan.
Abilene CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest. You can call them and leave your anonymous tip at (325) 676-8477.
