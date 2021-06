ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to family members, Cynthia Beaver, 15, has been missing for over 22 days.

“If you have information on her location or where she may be staying, please contact the non-emergency number, 673-8331.” said the APD.