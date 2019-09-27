Abilene Police asking for help locating 22-year-old man

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a missing person.

According to a post on APD’s Facebook page, police are searching for 22-year-old Blake Harkins. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and blue sneakers on Industrial Boulevard near Maple Street.

Harkins stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, according to police.

He was previously reported missing in September, but was found later that same day.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 673-8331.