ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for help locating a missing man.

According to an APD Facebook post, they are looking for 67-year-old Michael Cook, who was last seen around 2:30 Monday afternoon walking near the 1800 block of Hickory Street.

Cook stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, has brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call APD at (325) 673-8331.