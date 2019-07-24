Abilene police begin moving into new building

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The new Police Department, located at 4565 South First Street, is scheduled to begin limited operations on Monday, July 29, 2019.

The Department has begun moving in stages, and we anticipate Police Records and the Desk Duty Officer being available on Monday, as well as Police Administration.

This long awaited expansion and move will enable us to provide exceptional customer service for the next 40 years or longer. We are thankful for the opportunity to further the Department’s legacy for generations to come.

We ask our community for patience as we move all police operations and personnel, including more than 140,000 pieces of property and evidence, to the new building. Our emergency and non-emergency numbers remain operational and will not be impacted by this move.