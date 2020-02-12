Abilene police charge 12 men with prostitution during human trafficking investigation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least twelve men have been charged with prostitution during a human trafficking investigation in Abilene.

The following suspects have been be charged with Class B Misdemeanor Prostitution:

David Cunningham , 60, of Merkel

Edward Carl Price, 49, of Albany

Tim Castro, 31, of Abilene

Daniel Phillip, 31, of Abilene

Kevin Mitchell, 26, of Abilene

Jeremy Berres, 37, of Abilene

Eric Crawford, 34, of Clyde

Tommy Stevens, 62, of Abilene

Jim Counts, 51, of Abilene

Ronald Cooper, 60, of Tuscola

Manuel Carrizales, 31, of Amarillo

Gerardo Olivera, 35, of Abilene

All men were identified through assistance from the public as part of a several-weeks-long investigation that began in late 2019.

The men are accused of soliciting sex from a woman, identified as only an Asian woman in her 30s, who had been trafficked into Abilene from someone who lived out of state.

Police found advertisements for this woman on the dark web.

The FBI is assisting in the human trafficking investigation.

