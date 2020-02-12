Abilene police charge 12 men with prostitution during human trafficking investigation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least twelve men have been charged with prostitution during a human trafficking investigation in Abilene.
The following suspects have been be charged with Class B Misdemeanor Prostitution:
- David Cunningham, 60, of Merkel
- Edward Carl Price, 49, of Albany
- Tim Castro, 31, of Abilene
- Daniel Phillip, 31, of Abilene
- Kevin Mitchell, 26, of Abilene
- Jeremy Berres, 37, of Abilene
- Eric Crawford, 34, of Clyde
- Tommy Stevens, 62, of Abilene
- Jim Counts, 51, of Abilene
- Ronald Cooper, 60, of Tuscola
- Manuel Carrizales, 31, of Amarillo
- Gerardo Olivera, 35, of Abilene
All men were identified through assistance from the public as part of a several-weeks-long investigation that began in late 2019.
The men are accused of soliciting sex from a woman, identified as only an Asian woman in her 30s, who had been trafficked into Abilene from someone who lived out of state.
Police found advertisements for this woman on the dark web.
The FBI is assisting in the human trafficking investigation.
