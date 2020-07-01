Abilene Police Department arrests registered sex offender for new child sex crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department arrested a registered sex offender for a new child sex crime; indecency with a child.

Kevin McDowell, 36, was arrested for indecency with a child, the offense was reported ‘on or about’ June 20, 2020.

According to police reports, a home security camera captured McDowell inappropriately touching a minor.

The defendant had previously pleaded guilty to an Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child offense reported in 2008; McDowell was placed on community supervision back then.

The defendant’s bond for the offense is set to $100,000.