ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is asking for help locating a woman.

She is believed to be involved in several “burglary of motor vehicles” where stolen credit cards have been used.

“Help us put a stop to the BMVs and stolen credit cards, you may be next,” warns APD on a facebook post.

If you have info on her or the blue vehicle, call APD’s detective and you can leave a message. 677-6613.