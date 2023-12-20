ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) honored 11 officers and two telecommunicators during a ceremony at the Double Tree by Hilton Wednesday afternoon.

APD celebrated the promotion of six officers to the rank of Sergeant, four officers to the rank of Lieutenant, two telecommunicator promotions, and recognized the retirement of 39-year APD officer Jim Davis.

Officers Joshua New, Austin Graves, Jeremiah Shaeffer, Brandon Kluzek, Andrew Spurgin, and Larry Hill were promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Officers Joshua Davis, Joel Harris, Randy Brown, and Thomas Bryant were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Telecommunicator Lindsey Hoxsey was promoted to Dispatch Manager, and Telecommunicator Scott Bamlett was promoted to Dispatch Supervisor.

The department also held a retirement ceremony for Officer Jim Davis to recognize his 39 years of service and contributions to the Abilene community.